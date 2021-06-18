Sam Worthington to star in crime thriller 'Transfusion'

''Avatar'' actor Sam Worthington has been roped in to play the lead role in crime thriller movie ''Transfusion''.

The film marks actor-writer Matt Nable's feature directorial debut. According to Variety, the movie started shooting in Sydney, Australia earlier this week.

The story centres on a former Special Forces operative who finds himself in a criminal underworld as he tries to keep his son from being abducted. ''The Vampire Diaries'' actor Phoebe Tonkin also features in the film.

John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz of Deeper Water Films are producing the movie. Altitude Media Group will be representing the project at the upcoming Cannes Marche du Film.

“Transfusion” will have its Australia premiere in 2022 on streaming service Stan.

