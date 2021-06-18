Left Menu

Karan Johar sets up Yash Johar Foundation to help entertainment industry amid pandemic

In a bid to extend help to the members of the Indian entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday launched a foundation named after his late father, film producer Yash Johar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:02 IST
Karan Johar sets up Yash Johar Foundation to help entertainment industry amid pandemic
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to extend help to the members of the Indian entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday launched a foundation named after his late father, film producer Yash Johar. In a social media post, the 49-year-old director said the Yash Johar Foundation has been set up with an aim to look into financial well-being, health, and educational and vocational training of people from the industry. He said the initiative will work towards improving the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry.

''My father understood being in the movie business was hard, which is why we announce the launch of the foundation considering the current scenario and taking into effects and after-effects of COVID-19 we have initiated YJF 2021 COVID response to address issues such as food, shelter, medicines of those within the entertainment industry who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,'' Karan Johar said. The ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'' director announced the initiative via a video featuring photographs of his father and behind-the-scenes moments from the shoots of various films produced by his father and him under their banner Dharma Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021