Woman-child murder: Missing husband found dead on outskirts of Pune

Three days after a 35-year-old woman and her son were found murdered in different areas of Maharashtra's Pune city, the police on Friday recovered the body of her husband from a water body near Khadakwasla dam on the outskirts, an official said.

The body of Abid Shaikh (38) was found in a water body near Khanapur near Khadakwasla dam around 7.30 am, and has been sent for post-mortem, assistant police inspector Nitin Nam of Haveli police station said.

Earlier, Aliya Shaikh (35) was found dead on Jejuri-Saswad Road, while the body of her eight-year-old son Ayan was found in Katraj area on Tuesday.

The police had formed several teams to probe the case and trace the deceased woman's husband.

The police are probing all the angles, including suicide, in the case, the official said.

The police had earlier said that the deceased woman had injury marks on her neck, while the boy had been strangulated. The family was apparently worried, as the boy had been suffering from a developmental disorder and was under treatment, an official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station had said.

