'Lakshya' turns 17: Farhan Akhtar extends gratitude to Indian army

It has been 17 years since filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's 'Lakshya' hit the screens.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:21 IST
Farhan Akhtar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It has been 17 years since filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's 'Lakshya' hit the screens. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan played lead roles in the movie, which was set against a fictionalised backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

Recalling helming the project, Farhan took to Instagram and thanked the Indian army for their support. "Forever grateful to the Indian army for supporting us and to the incredibly dedicated and tenacious cast and crew who collaborated on this life experience .. I won't call it a film, because it's always been more than that. 'Lakshya'...17 years," he wrote.

Along with it, Farhan posted a video clip featuring memorable scenes from the movie. The film's 17th anniversary has also made Preity nostalgic. She considers 'Lakshya' as her 'toughest' movie.

"Remembering Lakshya today - My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I'm so proud of this film and everything it stood for. It definitely is a love letter to all the army brats out there IP It's also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices and the unmatched bravery of our armed forces," she posted on Instagram. 'Lakshya' didn't perform well at the box office at the time of the release but later gained cult status. (ANI)

