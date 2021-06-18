Were aware of creating super-sensitive film, but not history: Ajay Devgn on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Friday took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's breakthrough movie ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam''. The 1999 romantic-drama-musical, directed by Bhansali, is a love triangle between Sameer (Salman Khan), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Vanraj (Devgn).

The film, which was Bhansali's second directorial venture after 1996's debut ''Khamoshi: The Musical'', became a huge hit and established him as one of the most sought after contemporary directors. Devgn, 52, said while the team was well-aware of the sensitive story line of the movie, they were surprised by its immense success. ''22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled,'' the actor wrote alongside candid on location photographs from the sets of ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam''. Backed by Bhansali and distributed by Shemaroo Entertainment and Eros International, the film was also praised by critics. The soundtrack of the movie, featuring songs like 'Aankhon ki gustakhiyan', 'Dhol baje' and 'Tadap Tadap', too became very popular.

Mehboob had penned the lyrics, while the music was given by Ismail Darbar, ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'' also won several awards including National Award for music, cinematography, choreography and production design Sharing behind-the-scene moments from the film, the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions celebrated the 22 years of the film. ''We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we're experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam. Clebrating the 22 years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer's testimony of love,'' the tweet read.

Both Devgn and Bhansali are reuniting after 22 years for the director's next film ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', starring Alia Bhatt.

