Political parties in J&K condemn killing of policeman by militants in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:58 IST
Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday condemned the killing of a policeman, who was shot dead by militants while he was off duty here on Thursday.

''Another militant attack & another family is mourning. May Javeed Ahmed find place in Jannat (heaven) & may his family find strength during this difficult time,'' National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the unending cycle of violence has ''consumed us all''.

''Another precious life snuffed out & one more family destroyed. This unending cycle of violence has consumed us all. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones,'' she wrote on Twitter.

People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone said every killing in the valley leaves more widows and orphans and grieving parents.

''And news coming in Javed a policeman shot at and killed in Saidpora area. One more widow. Some more orphans. Grieving parents. RIP Javed,'' he said in a tweet.

Constable Javaid Ahmad was shot at and critically injured by militants near his residence in the Saidapora locality of the city's Eidgah area on Thursday. He was taken to the nearby SKIMS hospital at Soura, where he was declared dead on arrival.

