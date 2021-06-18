Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Laxmi Bai on her death anniversary

As June 18 marks the death anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Story to pay tribute to the late Indian freedom fighter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:16 IST
Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Laxmi Bai on her death anniversary
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As June 18 marks the death anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Story to pay tribute to the late Indian freedom fighter. Rani Laxmi Bai, popularly known as Queen of Jhansi, had played an important role during India's first war of independence (1857-58).

Remembering her bravery, Kangana, who essayed the role of the warrior queen in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi', shared one of the 'iconic' scenes from the movie and wrote: "On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self sacrifice. Remembering her iconic roar which shook British empire -- 'Main apni Jhansi nahin dungi'." Actor Urmila Matondkar, too, paid her respects to Rani Laxmi Bai.

"Courage, Honor, Integrity, Bravery, Loyalty, Love and Pride for the land looked like this," Urmila tweeted. Rani Laxmi Bai died fighting British colonial rulers near Gwalior in a place known as Kotah-ki-Serai in 1858. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021