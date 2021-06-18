Left Menu

Dhanush to star in Sekhar Kammula's trilingual film

South star Dhanush has been roped in for a trilingual film, to be directed by Sekhar Kammula of Dollar Dreams fame.The film will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, revealed the films producers, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in a post on social media on Friday.

South star Dhanush has been roped in for a trilingual film, to be directed by Sekhar Kammula of ''Dollar Dreams'' fame.

The film will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, revealed the film's producers, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in a post on social media on Friday. ''The two men who crossed the barriers to celebrate cinema, the National Award Winners @dhanushkraja & @sekharkammula collaborating for a Tamil-Telugu-Hindi trilingual film. Proudly Produced by #NarayanDasNarang & #PuskurRamMohanRao under @SVCLLP Banner,'' the tweet from the official handle of the production house read.

The film's title and details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Dhanush's latest film, Karthik Subbaraj-directed Tamil gangster drama ''Jagame Thandhiram'', released on Netflix on Friday.

The South star is currently in the US for the shoot of Hollywood filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming project ''The Gray Man''. The actor will also be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Hindi-language feature ''Atrangi Re'', co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

