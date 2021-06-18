Entertainment News Roundup: Norway wealth fund backs Vivendi's plan to spin-off Universal Music; Diana Ross says 'Thank You' in new music after 15 years and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry Potter, 'Friends' may fall victim to Hungary's anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

The largest broadcasters in Hungary criticised a new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s as a threat to freedom of expression, and one said it could impact showings of some Harry Potter films and classic TV shows. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government pushed the law through parliament on Tuesday despite criticism from rights groups and the European Union, which said it could result in a loss of development funds for Hungary.

Norway wealth fund backs Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music

Norway's $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Thursday it would support Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music, including the distribution-in-kind of shares to Vivendi shareholders. Separately, the fund will vote against the compensations of Vivendi's chairman, chief executive, top management and board members in line with its policy of having executive pay that is transparent and aligned with long-term shareholder interests.

Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue

Warner Music Group said on Thursday it would buy celebrated French DJ David Guetta's recorded-music catalog from the last two decades, and sign a new deal with him for future recordings. The move will add Guetta's body of work to the world's third-largest recording label that is home to artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

Diana Ross says 'Thank You' in new music after 15 years

American singer Diana Ross expresses her gratitude in new single "Thank You" released on Thursday, the title track from her first studio album in 15 years. Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The album is described as "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness".

Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

Kim Kardashian said her ex-husband Kanye West is like family, despite their divorce, adding in a television show to air on Thursday that she will always be his biggest fan. Kardashian, 40, was speaking on a reunion show for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which broadcast its final episode last week after 14 years on the air.

Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal to stream the popular podcast 'Call Her Daddy', hosted by Alex Cooper on its audio streaming platform, in its latest exclusive tie-up to keep listeners hooked. The Swedish company will exclusively stream 'Call Her Daddy' starting July 21, including all back catalogue full-length episodes, future episodes and additional exclusive new projects in development, Spotify said in statement, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

Kevin Spacey accuser who tried to sue anonymously is dismissed from case

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed all claims by one of two men suing the actor Kevin Spacey over alleged sexual misconduct in the 1980s, after the plaintiff refused to identify himself publicly. The dismissal by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan came after lawyers for the man known in court papers as "C.D." said revealing his identity would cause "sudden unwanted attention" and be "simply too much for him to bear."

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, after Europe's top court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand. The case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer's company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trade mark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods.

