Want to try and get back to work: Mallika Dua post her mom's demise

Comedian Mallika Dua, who recently lost her mother to COVID-19, opened up about how she has been dealing with her demise.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:18 IST
Mallika Dua (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Mallika Dua, who recently lost her mother to COVID-19, opened up about how she has been dealing with her demise. On Friday, Mallika took to Instagram and shared the qualities of her late mother she wants to imbibe in her life.

"Thought I'd upload something that would make her smile. She is definitely on insta I want to try and get back to work. Besides the obvious fact that work= money, work also = sanity. She never moped. She went from one thing to the next with passion and a smile," she wrote. "She never let tragedy or worry stop her. I tell myself this everyday. Yesterday was horrible but I made it.. Will continue to fight and rise like the sun daily," she further wrote, adding a happy picture of her from her movie 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'.

Mallika's post has garnered several comments from her friends and fans. "Big hug...keep shining," singer Asees Kaur commented.

Director Tahira Kashyap commented a red heart emoji on her post. For the unversed, Mallika's mother Padmavati Dua was veteran journalist Vinod Dua's wife. She was one of the top radiologists.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika was last seen tickling the audience's funny bone with her stint on 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse'. (ANI)

