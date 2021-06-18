Left Menu

Britney Spears not sure about her return to stage

Popular singer Britney Spears has no idea when she will perform live on stage again.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:22 IST
Britney Spears (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Popular singer Britney Spears has no idea when she will perform live on stage again. Taking to Instagram, Britney answered a few questions which were asked by her fans. And one of the questions was about her return to live performances.

Responding to the query, she said, "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it." According to Mirror, the ' Toxic' hitmaker has not has not performed live since October 2018.

Apart from this, Britney also answered other most-asked questions. She started the video by naming her favourite business trip, saying 'it was a trip to Italy'.

Britney then revealed her shoe size. "My shoe size is 7," she can be heard saying in the video clip.

Britney has been under a conservatorship imposed by her father since her breakdown 12 years ago after which she was hospitalised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

