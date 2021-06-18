Malayalam poet-lyricist dead

Kochi, June 18 (PTI): Noted Malayalam poet and lyricist S Ramesan Nair died in a private hospital here on Friday, sources close to his family said.

His end came while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related complications, they said.

Nair, 73, is survived by wife and a son.

Born in 1948 in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, Nair started writing poems during his school days.

He entered the world of lyrics in 1983 by penning songs for the Malayalam movie 'Pathamudayam' and headed the Tapasya Kala Sahithya Vedi, an art and literary organisation.

He was honoured with the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in 2018 for the collection of his poems titled 'Gurupournami.' He had also won the Kerala Sahithya Academy award in 2010 for his contributions.

Nair had worked as a sub-editor in the Kerala Bhasha Institute and also in the All India Radio as a producer in the 1970s.

His cremation would be held here on Saturday.

