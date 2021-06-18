Left Menu

Prithiviraj Sukumaran announces his next directorial venture starring Mohanlal

Malayalam star Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that he is teaming up for the second time with superstar Mohanlal for his next directorial venture, titled Bro Daddy.The 38-year-old actor-director made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:28 IST
Prithiviraj Sukumaran announces his next directorial venture starring Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam star Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that he is teaming up for the second time with superstar Mohanlal for his next directorial venture, titled ''Bro Daddy''.

The 38-year-old actor-director made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film ''Lucifer'', which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. In a social media post, Sukumaran said that his new film is a family-drama and he will also act in it.

''My second directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly. ''Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon,'' the 38-year-old actor-director wrote on Twitter. Featuring an ensemble cast, ''Bro Daddy'' is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.

Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021