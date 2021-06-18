Left Menu

Mizoram extends lockdown till June 30

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:34 IST
Mizoram extends lockdown till June 30
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government on Friday extended the lockdown with certain relaxations till June 30, a notification said.

The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on June 21.

Under the new regulations, inter-village movement will be allowed and shops besides those selling essential commodities will be permitted to open on specific days in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

Deputy commissioners in areas outside AMC jurisdiction can impose restrictions based on the local situation. However, villages or localities cannot announce lockdown, curfew or containment zones on their own, it said.

All economic activities will function normally in areas outside AMC jurisdiction.

However, places of worship, educational institutions, parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, restaurants and shopping complexes and malls shall continue to remain closed across the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021