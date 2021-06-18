Left Menu

Anupam Kher strolls on Shimla's Mall Road, meets CM Thakur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:10 IST
Anupam Kher strolls on Shimla's Mall Road, meets CM Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Friday strolled on the Mall Road here and later met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

During his meeting with the chief minister, Anupam Kher appreciated efforts of the state government in making the film policy, an official spokesperson said.

As the actor himself hails form the state, he would try his best to promote Himachal Pradesh as the destination for film shootings, he added.

Anupam Kher also shared his childhood experiences and memories of Shimla with the chief minister. The actor's mother Dulari Kher and chief minister's wife Dr Sadhna Thakur were also present.

Thakur said to develop Himachal Pradesh as an important destination for film production and to disseminate information about its culture, history and heritage, his government has framed the Himachal Pradesh Film Policy, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021