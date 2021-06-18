Anupam Kher strolls on Shimla's Mall Road, meets CM Thakur
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Friday strolled on the Mall Road here and later met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
During his meeting with the chief minister, Anupam Kher appreciated efforts of the state government in making the film policy, an official spokesperson said.
As the actor himself hails form the state, he would try his best to promote Himachal Pradesh as the destination for film shootings, he added.
Anupam Kher also shared his childhood experiences and memories of Shimla with the chief minister. The actor's mother Dulari Kher and chief minister's wife Dr Sadhna Thakur were also present.
Thakur said to develop Himachal Pradesh as an important destination for film production and to disseminate information about its culture, history and heritage, his government has framed the Himachal Pradesh Film Policy, 2019.
