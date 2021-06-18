Left Menu

Woman-son murder case: Husband's body found, suicide suspected

Earlier, Aliya Shaikh 35 was found dead on Jejuri-Saswad Road and the body of her eight-year-old son was found in Katraj area on Tuesday.Police at the time had said the womans neck had injury marks while the boy had been strangled.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:18 IST
Woman-son murder case: Husband's body found, suicide suspected
  • Country:
  • India

Three days after a 35-year-old woman and her son were found murdered in different areas of Maharashtra's Pune, the police on Friday recovered the corpse of her husband from a water body near Khadakwasla dam, an official said.

The body of Abid Shaikh (38) was found in a water body near Khanapur near Khadakwasla dam around 7.30 am.

''The post-mortem report indicates death by drowning. We suspect it is a suicide, though no suicide note has been found as yet,'' said Senior Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

''As per colleagues and friends, the couple used to have frequent quarrels on several issues, and the family was apparently worried about the son, who was suffering from a development disorder and was under treatment,'' he added. Earlier, Aliya Shaikh (35) was found dead on Jejuri-Saswad Road and the body of her eight-year-old son was found in Katraj area on Tuesday.

Police at the time had said the woman's neck had injury marks while the boy had been strangled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021