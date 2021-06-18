Woman-son murder case: Husband's body found, suicide suspected

Three days after a 35-year-old woman and her son were found murdered in different areas of Maharashtra's Pune, the police on Friday recovered the corpse of her husband from a water body near Khadakwasla dam, an official said.

The body of Abid Shaikh (38) was found in a water body near Khanapur near Khadakwasla dam around 7.30 am.

Advertisement

''The post-mortem report indicates death by drowning. We suspect it is a suicide, though no suicide note has been found as yet,'' said Senior Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

''As per colleagues and friends, the couple used to have frequent quarrels on several issues, and the family was apparently worried about the son, who was suffering from a development disorder and was under treatment,'' he added. Earlier, Aliya Shaikh (35) was found dead on Jejuri-Saswad Road and the body of her eight-year-old son was found in Katraj area on Tuesday.

Police at the time had said the woman's neck had injury marks while the boy had been strangled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)