World Music Day 2021: Get ready to groove Live with B Praak on MX TakaTak

The famous musician is touted to be performing some of his most loved tracks in this virtual concert that may include hits like Baarish Ki jaaye, Dil Tod Ke, Filhall, Mastaani and Teri Mitti amongst others.On this association, B Praak said, There is no better way than music to bring people together, and I am really excited about celebrating World Music Day with the large audiences of MX TakaTak. Ive missed performingtravelling for my shows and this association presents the perfect opportunity for me to engage with all my fans across the country.

Updated: 19-06-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:21 IST
A world without music would have no meaning to many, it gives flight to the imagination and life to everything. Celebrating the power of this art on this World Music Day, the much-loved B Praak, will perform LIVE on leading short video app - MX TakaTak to inspire and entertain audiences with his soulful performance on Monday, June 21st at 8.30pm.

B Praak, an Indian singer and music director, has been acclaimed for his work in Bollywood films such as Kesariand Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar. The famous musician is touted to be performing some of his most loved tracks in this virtual concert that may include hits like Baarish Ki jaaye, Dil Tod Ke, Filhall, Mastaani and Teri Mitti amongst others.

On this association, B Praak said, “There is no better way than music to bring people together, and I am really excited about celebrating World Music Day with the large audiences of MX TakaTak. I’ve missed performing/travelling for my shows and this association presents the perfect opportunity for me to engage with all my fans across the country. The lineup for this virtual concert includes some audience favorites, as well as songs that are close to my heart. Do join me on this MX LIVE, on 21st June at 8.30pm!”.

Celebrated internationally on the 21st of June, World Music Day recognizes and commemorates the brilliance that lay in musical performance and creation – making it an important day to the MX TakaTak community. Apart from being the preferred platform of choice for celebrity musicians such as Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Arjun Kanungo amongst others, the app is also an unequivocal stage for emerging musicians to showcase their skills to the world through their uploads on the forum. It is also one of the first homegrown platforms to feature LIVEs as an offering for its large and diverse user base, enabling influencers to engage with fans across the country.

Catch B Praak’s performance on Monday, June 21st at 8:30 P.M. on MX TakaTak.

