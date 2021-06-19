Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways; Birdman of Brittany: French pensioner befriends pigeon and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Ukrainians Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:29 IST
Kamlesh feeding pigeons amid lockdown in New Delhi. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again-off-again relationship, Ukrainians Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths. The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine's Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up.

Birdman of Brittany: French pensioner befriends pigeon

When 80-year-old Xavier Bouget goes for a ride on his bicycle, tinkers in his workshop waters his garden, or sits down to eat a biscuit, he has a constant companion: a white female pigeon called Blanchon. Bouget, a retiree from the northwest French region of Brittany, befriended the bird when it was a chick and now it tags along with him everywhere, sitting on his shoulder or walking along beside him.

Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market

With one eye on the lucrative Chinese market just across the border, an entrepreneur has launched Kyrgyzstan's first cricket farm and is producing high-protein insect flour and fried cricket snacks. Accompanied by loud chirping from his one tonne of crickets at the farm, Adyl Gaparov said his idea was inspired by online articles about breeding crickets.

