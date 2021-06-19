Milkha Singh's achievements will continue to inspire future generations: J-K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and said his achievements will continue to inspire future generations.

The L-G also expressed his deepest condolences to the sprint legend's family, his well-wishers and his innumerable fans across the world.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. A legendary sprinter who carved a niche for himself with his athletic prowess. A symbol of our nation's glory, his achievements will continue to inspire the future generations," Sinha said on Twitter.

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the athlete's demise.

"A man whose legendary achievements are only dwarfed by his humility & his determination, has left a mark that will forever inspire generations of athletes & sportspersons. #RIPMilkhaSinghji," Abdullah tweeted.

