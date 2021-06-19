Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and said his achievements will continue to inspire future generations.The L-G also expressed his deepest condolences to the sprint legends family, his well-wishers and his innumerable fans across the world.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 12:08 IST
Milkha Singh's achievements will continue to inspire future generations: J-K L-G Manoj Sinha
Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday. (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and said his achievements will continue to inspire future generations.

The L-G also expressed his deepest condolences to the sprint legend's family, his well-wishers and his innumerable fans across the world.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. A legendary sprinter who carved a niche for himself with his athletic prowess. A symbol of our nation's glory, his achievements will continue to inspire the future generations," Sinha said on Twitter.

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the athlete's demise.

"A man whose legendary achievements are only dwarfed by his humility & his determination, has left a mark that will forever inspire generations of athletes & sportspersons. #RIPMilkhaSinghji," Abdullah tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

