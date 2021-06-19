Left Menu

Varun Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The 34-year-old actor received the vaccine jab at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital here.Taking to Instgram, Dhawan shared pictures from the vaccination centre, in which the actor, dressed in pink polo shirt and beige cargos, is seen receiving the vaccine from a healthcare worker.Vaccinated thank you to the wonderful doctors. Dont be a prick go get the prick, Dhawan captioned the photos.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 14:37 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday said that he has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The 34-year-old actor received the vaccine jab at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital here.

Taking to Instgram, Dhawan shared pictures from the vaccination centre, in which the actor, dressed in pink polo shirt and beige cargos, is seen receiving the vaccine from a healthcare worker.

''#Vaccinated thank you to the wonderful doctors. Don't be a prick go get the prick,'' Dhawan captioned the photos. In December 2020, the actor was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus alongside his ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'' co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta while they shooting for the film in Chandigarh.

All the actors and the director recovered after few weeks.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,798 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 59,54,508, while with 198 fatalities the death toll went up to 1,16,674, the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

