Left Menu

Kim Kardashian says she owes an apology to ex Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian admitted that she owes her ex-husband, Kris Humphries, an apology for the way she mishandled their 72-day marriage.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:10 IST
Kim Kardashian says she owes an apology to ex Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kim Kardashian admitted that she owes her ex-husband, Kris Humphries, an apology for the way she mishandled their 72-day marriage. TMZ reported that on Thursday's episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, which was a special 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reunion episode, Kim made the revelation that she mishandled her short-lived 2011 wedding.

She said she handled it "totally the wrong way" because she didn't know how to deal with it and was nervous to break up with someone. It was only two months of their marriage when Kim filed for divorce, which was finalised in 2013. But, even years later, Kim says Kris was still fuming from how it all went down.

According to TMZ, Kim also revealed that she felt pressured to marry Kris because it was being filmed for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. She ignored Kris Jenner's advice to back out because she "didn't want to be known as a runaway bride", but when she felt "claustrophobic" during their honeymoon in Italy, she knew she had "made the wrong decision."

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' first aired on October 14, 2007, and is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and executive produced by Ryan Seacrest. The final season of the hit reality show premiered on E! in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021