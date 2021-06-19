Left Menu

Varun Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges fans to take the jab

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine. The actor, who had contracted the deadly disease in December last year, also urged his fans to get vaccinated.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:53 IST
Varun Dhawan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges fans to take the jab
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine. The actor, who had contracted the deadly disease in December last year, also urged his fans to get vaccinated. The 34-year-old star shared the update on his Instagram account with two new pictures of himself clicked at the vaccination centre. The actor also thanked the doctors for their help and assistance.

In the caption, Varun wrote, "#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors. Don't be a prick go get the prick." Varun donned a baby pink polo t-shirt and beige coloured trousers. In the first picture, he can be seen sitting as a medical officer vaccinates him, while the second picture features him posing at the vaccination centre.

Apart from Varun, several Bollywood actors like Radhika Madan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Alaya F, Radhika Apte have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. On the work front, Varun was last seen in comedy-drama 'Coolie No. 1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

He will next be seen in horror-drama 'Bhediya', co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor will also feature in Raj Mehta's 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'. The family entertainer also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajata Koli. On the personal front, Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a Hindu-Punjabi ceremony on January 24. The wedding function, which took place in Alibaug, was attended by the couple's family members and friends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021