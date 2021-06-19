Left Menu

India Post to issue special cancellation stamp to mark International Yoga Day

India Post will issue a special cancellation stamp on all mail booked on June 21 to capture the essence of the World Yoga Day, the AYUSH ministry said on Saturday.The special pictorial cancellation stamp will be an inked marking or impression with a graphical design with International Day of Yoga IDY 2021 written in both Hindi and English languages, the ministry said in a statement.A cancellation is defined as a postal marking used to deface a stamp to prevent its reuse.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:23 IST
India Post to issue special cancellation stamp to mark International Yoga Day
India Post will issue a special cancellation stamp on all mail booked on June 21 to capture the essence of the World Yoga Day, the AYUSH ministry said on Saturday.

The special pictorial cancellation stamp will be an inked marking or impression with a graphical design with International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 written in both Hindi and English languages, the ministry said in a statement.

A cancellation is defined as a postal marking used to deface a stamp to prevent its reuse. Such cancellations are valued collectibles and often subjects of philatelic studies.

All delivery and non-delivery head post offices will put this special cancellation stamp on all mail booked in the office on June 21, it said. The IDY is celebrated on June 21 every year.

