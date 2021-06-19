Left Menu

Yogoda Satsanga holds events to mark International Day of Yoga

19-06-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) said that it is conducting several special programmes for three days from Saturday on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all these programmes are being conducted online, the Society said in a statement.

The three-day programme includes an introduction to meditation and various exercises for making life better, it said.

Yogoda Satsanga Society was founded in 1917 by Paramahansa Yogananda, author of the widely acclaimed spiritual book 'Autobiography of a Yogi'. He is also known as the Father of Yoga in the West.

In 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

