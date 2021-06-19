Left Menu

Shooting for John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' completed, post-production in progress

Bollywood actor John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2', in which the star will be playing a double role for the first time, has completed its shooting schedule and now post-production work for the film is in progress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:18 IST
Shooting for John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' completed, post-production in progress
Poster of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2', in which the star will be playing a double role for the first time, has completed its shooting schedule and now post-production work for the film is in progress. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by writing, "#FactCheck... #SatyamevaJayate2 - starring #JohnAbraham in his first-ever double role - was initially supposed to release on #Eid2021."

Updating about the current status of the film, he added, "Current status: Filming complete... Post-production in progress... Eyeing *theatrical release* when cinemas reopen. #SJ2." In April, the makers of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' had announced that the release of the film will be postponed due to COVID concerns. The movie was earlier slated to lock horns with 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on May 13.

Announcing the news, the makers had shared a statement that read, "In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will now release at a later date. Till then let's keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm's way. Jai Hind." Directed by Milap Zaveri, the upcoming movie also features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Amyra Dastur. The action drama will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

The film that will feature John in a dual avatar -as a police officer and as a common man, went on floors on September 20, 2019. Like the first installment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. 'Satyameva Jayate', which released in 2018, became a major hit, making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success. The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role.

The first film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officers. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by the law. The first installment directed by Milap, released on August 15, alongside Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021