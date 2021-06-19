Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan shares an intriguing clip, teases something 'badass' coming tomorrow

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan teased that something exciting is coming soon with an intriguing post on social media, but fans will have to wait until Sunday for the big reveal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:55 IST
Kartik Aaryan shares an intriguing clip, teases something 'badass' coming tomorrow
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan teased that something exciting is coming soon with an intriguing post on social media, but fans will have to wait until Sunday for the big reveal. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a teaser clip that shows him in a 'badass' avatar. The actor can be seen taking a big leap in the video.

"Someone called for a Badass. Arriving tomorrow," he wrote in the caption. This post comes just a day after the actor hinted that something exciting is in the works. Kartik had shared an intense picture that featured him holding a flaming torch against a dark background. In the caption, he wrote, "Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA... Take a Guess..."

Coming back to his work front, Kartik recently completed 10 years in Bollywood with his debut film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and will next be seen in 'Dhamaka' which has been directed by Ram Madhvani. The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in real-time. Kartik's character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of 'Dostana 2' dropped him from the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021