TN Governor condoles Milkha Singh's death

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday condoled the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh.

One of independent India's biggest sporting icons, Singh, died on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

''The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians,'' Purohit said in his condolence message.

Singh was a four time Asian Games gold medalist, was known as the ''Flying Sikh'' and was one of India's greatest track and field sprinters, Purohit added.

''The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. His demise is unfathomable loss to the people of India and particularly to theathletes, sports persons and sports lovers,'' he added.

