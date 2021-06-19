Left Menu

TN Governor condoles Milkha Singh's death

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:17 IST
TN Governor condoles Milkha Singh's death
Milkha Singh (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday condoled the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh.

One of independent India's biggest sporting icons, Singh, died on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

''The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians,'' Purohit said in his condolence message.

Singh was a four time Asian Games gold medalist, was known as the ''Flying Sikh'' and was one of India's greatest track and field sprinters, Purohit added.

''The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. His demise is unfathomable loss to the people of India and particularly to theathletes, sports persons and sports lovers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021