Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears says she doesn't know whether she'll ever perform again; Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalog and more

Britney Spears says she doesn't know whether she'll ever perform again

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform again. Spears, who has not performed in public since late 2018 and is under a court-ordered conservatorship, made the statement in a video post on her Instagram page where she answered three questions that she said had been posed by her fans.

Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalog

Warner Music Group said on Thursday it would buy celebrated French DJ David Guetta's recorded-music catalog from the last two decades, and sign a new deal with him for future recordings. The move will add Guetta's body of work to the world's third-largest recording label that is home to artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars.

Diana Ross says 'Thank You' in new music after 15 years

American singer Diana Ross expresses her gratitude in the new single "Thank You" released on Thursday, the title track from her first studio album in 15 years. Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The album is described as "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness".

U.S. soccer stars tell story of fight for equal pay in new film 'LFG'

Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Jessica McDonald rested their cleats and walked the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary "LFG" at the Tribeca Film Festival, which tells the story of the fight for equal pay by the U.S. women's national team. The players sued U.S. soccer's governing body in 2019 over allegations of gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions.

Despite divorce, Kim Kardashian says she is Kanye West's biggest fan

Kim Kardashian said her ex-husband Kanye West is like family, despite their divorce, adding in a television show to air on Thursday that she will always be his biggest fan. Kardashian, 40, was speaking on a reunion show for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which broadcast its final episode last week after 14 years on the air.

Actor Blanchett sees pandemic as a chance for reflection on the plight of refugees

This year's World Refugee Day offers a chance to reflect on the uncertainty faced by those forced to flee their homes, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett says as the world grapples with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian actor, a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said the annual June 20 event came during a time of "challenge and reflection".

Kevin Spacey accuser who tried to sue anonymously is dismissed from the case

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed all claims by one of two men suing the actor Kevin Spacey over alleged sexual misconduct in the 1980s after the plaintiff refused to identify himself publicly. The dismissal by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan came after lawyers for the man known in court papers as "C.D." said revealing his identity would cause "sudden unwanted attention" and be "simply too much for him to bear."

