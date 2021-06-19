Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez shares glimpse of her 'productive day at pole'

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Saturday, returned to pole dancing after a long time and shared pictures on social media, demonstrating her skills.

Updated: 19-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:58 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez. Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Saturday, returned to pole dancing after a long time and shared pictures on social media, demonstrating her skills. The 'Judwaa 2' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared moments of her "productive day at the pole" on her stories.

In the first picture, Jacqueline could be seen demonstrating her pole dancing skills, as she hung herself upside down on the pole. The second and third pictures showed the actor lying on the ground and clicking herself, with "when positivity becomes your superpower" and "productive day at pole today" written respectively.

Earlier this week, she had posted a video telling fans that she is back on the pole again. As fans might know, Jacqueline is a skilled dancer and nails all forms of dance, including pole dance, to which she gets back to time and again.

Jacqueline last performed pole dancing for her movies 'Race 3' and 'A Gentleman' in the songs 'Heeriye' and 'Chandralekha'. On the film front, the 35-year-old actor has a packed schedule this year. She has an interesting line-up of movies in the pipeline, which includes, 'Kick 2', 'Bhoot Police', 'Cirkus', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Ram Setu'. (ANI)

