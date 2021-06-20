Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Advertisement

After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again-off-again relationship, Ukrainians Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths. The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine's Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up.

Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market

With one eye on the lucrative Chinese market just across the border, an entrepreneur has launched Kyrgyzstan's first cricket farm and is producing high-protein insect flour and fried cricket snacks. Accompanied by loud chirping from his one tonne of crickets at the farm, Adyl Gaparov said his idea was inspired by online articles about breeding crickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)