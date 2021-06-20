Left Menu

Jamie Foxx's sitcom 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' cancelled at Netflix after S1

According to Deadline, Foxx was involved in the decision to end the series, which debuted on the streamer in April.The show was inspired by Foxxs relationship with his daughter Corinne, who also produced the series alongside Alex Avant.Actor Kyla-Drew played Foxxs daughter on the multi-camera comedy, which also featured David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite.Foxx has co-created the sitcom with American television veteran Jim Patterson who quit as a showrunner before the start of production.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-06-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 10:40 IST
Jamie Foxx's sitcom 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' cancelled at Netflix after S1
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx-led comedy sitcom ''Dad Stop Embarrasing Me!'' will not be returning for a second season on streaming platform Netflix. According to Deadline, Foxx was involved in the decision to end the series, which debuted on the streamer in April.

The show was inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter Corinne, who also produced the series alongside Alex Avant.

Actor Kyla-Drew played Foxx’s daughter on the multi-camera comedy, which also featured David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite.

Foxx has co-created the sitcom with American television veteran Jim Patterson who quit as a showrunner before the start of production. He was replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans. Ken Whittingham directed the first six episodes, while Evans helmed the last two.

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021