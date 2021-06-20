Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears says she doesn't know whether she'll ever perform again; U.S. soccer stars tell story of fight for equal pay in new film 'LFG' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears says she doesn't know whether she'll ever perform again

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform again. Spears, who has not performed in public since late 2018 and is under a court-ordered conservatorship, made the statement in a video post on her Instagram page where she answered three questions that she said had been posed by her fans.

U.S. soccer stars tell story of fight for equal pay in new film 'LFG'

Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Jessica McDonald rested their cleats and walked the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary "LFG" at the Tribeca Film Festival, which tells the story of the fight for equal pay by the U.S. women's national team. The players sued U.S. soccer's governing body in 2019 over allegations of gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions.

Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees

This year's World Refugee Day offers a chance to reflect on the uncertainty faced by those forced to flee their homes, actor Cate Blanchett, a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, says as the world grapples with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oscar winner and UNHCR goodwill ambassador said the annual June 20 event came during a time of "challenge and reflection".

