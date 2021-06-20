Left Menu

Yoga helps build resilience, improves health: Vice President Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:58 IST
Yoga helps build resilience, improves health: Vice President Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked people on Sunday, a day ahead of the International Yoga Day, to resolve to brighten their lives physically, mentally and spiritually by practising yoga.

The seventh International Day of Yoga will be observed on Monday.

''The pandemic made the world realise the importance of overall well-being and yoga is one simple yet powerful practice that helps us build resilience and improves our health holistically,'' Naidu said in his message.

He said the fact that yoga, India's gift to humanity, is transforming millions of lives around the globe gives him immense pleasure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021