Left Menu

Food lovers gift motorbike to Zomato delivery man in Hyd'bad

Now that I have a motorbike, I can deliver up to 20 to 25 parcels per day, Aqeel said.He said he started working for Zomato in order to be able to pay fees for his studies.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:10 IST
Food lovers gift motorbike to Zomato delivery man in Hyd'bad
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, June 20 (PTI): In a heartwarming instance of reaching out to help, Mohammed Aqeel, a city-based food delivery executive with Zomato was gifted a motorcycle with crowd funding after one of his clients discovered that he delivers parcels on a bicycle as he could not afford a bike.

On June 14 Aqeel went to Rubin Mukesh, a customer, to deliver his order.

The customer, who came down from his apartment, noticed that the executive came riding a bicycle instead of the usual motorbike.

''The delivery boy asked me to come down to collect the delivery.

When I went down I noticed that he had come to me in 20, just 20 minutes, on a bicycle riding nine kilometers drenched in the rain.

I posted his picture in one of the social media groups and its members responded, saying that something has to be done for Aqeel,'' Mukesh, an IT professional, told PTI.

The group members decided to raise funds for a bike to be gifted to the delivery man for his dedication towards his profession.

Members of the foodies group in Facebook in which Aqeel's story was posted on June 14 raised Rs 73,000 against the requirement of Rs 65,000, Mukesh said.

Along with the bike, Aqeel was given a helmet, sanitiser, raincoat and masks on June 18.

The 21 year-old Aqeel is pursuing his B.Tech third year.

His father is a cobbler.

''I sincerely thank all of you. I was delivering parcels for over one year on a bicycle. Now that I have a motorbike, I can deliver up to 20 to 25 parcels per day,'' Aqeel said.

He said he started working for Zomato in order to be able to pay fees for his studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021