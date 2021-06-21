Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Takes Top Spot From 'A Quiet Place 2'

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" nabbed the top spot on box office charts, debuting with $11.6 million from 3,331 U.S. venues over the weekend. The Lionsgate movie, a sequel to the 2017 action comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard," opened on the big screen on Wednesday and has collected $17 million to date. However, the film cost nearly $70 million to produce so it could face challenges turning a profit in theaters.

U.S. soccer stars tell story of fight for equal pay in new film 'LFG'

Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Jessica McDonald rested their cleats and walked the red carpet at the premiere of documentary "LFG" at the Tribeca Film Festival, which tells the story of the fight for equal pay by the U.S. women's national team. The players sued U.S. soccer's governing body in 2019 over allegations of gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions.

Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees

This year's World Refugee Day offers a chance to reflect on the uncertainty faced by those forced to flee their homes, actor Cate Blanchett, a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, says as the world grapples with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oscar winner and UNHCR goodwill ambassador said the annual June 20 event came during a time of "challenge and reflection".

