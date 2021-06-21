Left Menu

Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during Covid, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day

In Chicago, the Consulate commemorated IDY 2021 in Grant Park in partnership with yoga organisations in the Midwest region, wherein there was enthusiastic participation in virtual and in-person modes.The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation, with the support of the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, is organising International YogaCon USA 2021 with unprecedented response, the press release said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 08:46 IST
Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during Covid, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day
  • Country:
  • United States

Yoga has the potential to provide both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental wellbeing of the people, especially given the impact of the global pandemic, India's top diplomat in the US has said, kicking off the 7th International Yoga Day celebrations in the country.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Sunday participated in the yoga protocol session at the Indian House here which was attended by embassy officials in-person, while a large number of people across the US joined the event virtually through Zoom and the embassy's social media handles.

Welcoming the participants, Sandhu stressed on ''yoga's potential to provide both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental wellbeing of the people, especially given the impact of the global pandemic,'' the Indian Embassy here said in a press release. He also noted that India and the US have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in fighting the pandemic, it said.

This year’s theme for the event is “Yoga for Wellness”.

All the five Consulates of India in the US -- in New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco -- are also holding various programmes to mark the International Yoga Day.

In New York, the Consulate partnered with Times Square Alliance to host celebrations at the iconic Times Square, attended by more than 3000 people. In keeping with the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 theme, the event showcased holistic health.

The Indian community in New Jersey led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Liberty State Park. In Chicago, the Consulate commemorated IDY 2021 in Grant Park in partnership with yoga organisations in the Midwest region, wherein there was enthusiastic participation in virtual and in-person modes.

The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation, with the support of the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, is organising International YogaCon USA 2021 with ''unprecedented response'', the press release said. The Consulate also held events in Florida and Puerto Rico to mark the Day. The Consulate General of India, Houston held yoga events at Buffalo Bayou Park, Houston and at River Walk in partnership with the City of San Antonio.

In San Francisco, Consulate is holding Yoga Day celebrations at the Palace of Fine arts, besides Distinguished Speaker sessions by Vivekananda Yoga University in Los Angeles and Yoga quiz on FM radio. Across the US, the Yoga Day celebrations are being held with the active participation and support of American people, including community organisations and yoga enthusiasts, the release said. June 21, the Northern Hemisphere's longest day, is celebrated as the International Yoga Day worldwide after the United Nations General Assembly adopted in 2014 a proposal mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021