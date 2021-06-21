Left Menu

Yoga is India's unique gift to world, says Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday observed International Yoga Day by performing asanas and he also shared how Yoga has helped him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:13 IST
Yoga is India's unique gift to world, says Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday observed International Yoga Day by performing asanas and he also shared how Yoga has helped him. The 'Saaransh' actor put out a post on Instagram, in which he shared pictures of performing yoga at home.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "In my personal life, yoga has not only kept me physically balanced but has also given me the mental strength to deal with every situation. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. This gift of India to the world is unique. Jai Hind!! #InternationalDayOfYoga". The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021