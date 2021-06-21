Indian Embassy in Nepal organises special programme to celebrate International Day of Yoga

The Indian Embassy here organised a special programme on Monday to observe the 7th International Day of Yoga.

The programme was organised virtually as part of its ongoing celebration of India@75 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Advertisement

The theme of the celebration this year amidst Covid-19 was 'Be With Yoga, Be At Home (Ghar Ghar ma Yog)', encouraging people to practice ''yoga for wellness'', the embassy said in a press release.

A lecture-cum-demonstration of common yoga protocol was presented at the Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre and was broadcast live on its Facebook page.

The event with voiceover in Nepali langauge was also aired live on television to take the message of yoga and its benefits to every home in Nepal, the embassy said.

The yogasanas (yoga postures) were presented by Yoga Guru Loknath Khanal and the event was widely viewed by people across Nepal.

In addition, a conversation on ''Relevance of Yoga in times of Covid-19'' with Yogacharya Sunil Maan was broadcast on 10 prominent Radio FM channels covering all seven provinces of Nepal, the release said.

People from across the country also took part in a vlogging (video blogging) and essay-writing contest organised virtually by the embassy, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)