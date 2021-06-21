Left Menu

Indian Embassy in Nepal organises special programme to celebrate International Day of Yoga

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-06-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 12:23 IST
Indian Embassy in Nepal organises special programme to celebrate International Day of Yoga
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Embassy here organised a special programme on Monday to observe the 7th International Day of Yoga.

The programme was organised virtually as part of its ongoing celebration of India@75 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The theme of the celebration this year amidst Covid-19 was 'Be With Yoga, Be At Home (Ghar Ghar ma Yog)', encouraging people to practice ''yoga for wellness'', the embassy said in a press release.

A lecture-cum-demonstration of common yoga protocol was presented at the Swami Vivekanand Culture Centre and was broadcast live on its Facebook page.

The event with voiceover in Nepali langauge was also aired live on television to take the message of yoga and its benefits to every home in Nepal, the embassy said.

The yogasanas (yoga postures) were presented by Yoga Guru Loknath Khanal and the event was widely viewed by people across Nepal.

In addition, a conversation on ''Relevance of Yoga in times of Covid-19'' with Yogacharya Sunil Maan was broadcast on 10 prominent Radio FM channels covering all seven provinces of Nepal, the release said.

People from across the country also took part in a vlogging (video blogging) and essay-writing contest organised virtually by the embassy, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021