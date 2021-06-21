Left Menu

Akshay Kumar begins 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot, dedicates film to sister

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday started filming director Aanand L Rais upcoming feature film Raksha Bandhan and dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.Raksha Bandhan, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.Kumar took to Twitter and posted a picture with Rai from the films set.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 12:48 IST
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday started filming director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film ''Raksha Bandhan'' and dedicated the movie to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

''Raksha Bandhan'', also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is billed as a special tale which celebrates ''relationships in the most beautiful way''.

Kumar took to Twitter and posted a picture with Rai from the film's set. It is the actor-filmmaker's second collaboration after their upcoming drama ''Atrangi Re''.

''Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes,'' the 53-year-old actor wrote. ''Raksha Bandhan'' also features four new faces, ''Shikara'' actor Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Kumar's sisters. The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

It is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Hiranandani and Rai. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

