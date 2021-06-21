Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' goes on floors

Superstar Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' has gone on floors. Akshay has returned to sets to start shooting for the film and posted a glimpse from his first day of filming on his Instagram account.

He captioned the post, "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes." 'Raksha Bandhan' marks the third collaboration between Akshay and Bhumi after the duo shared screen space in the 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The two have also worked together on Bhumi's 'Durgamati', on which Akshay served as co-producer.

'Raksha Bandhan' is helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by his longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for movies like 'Zero', 'Raanjhanaa' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise. The upcoming movie also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth.

The story of 'Raksha Bandhan', which was announced last year on the festival of the same name, will revolve around the bond between a brother and sister. 'Raksha Bandhan' is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association withAlka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

Apart from 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay and Aanand are also collaborating on 'Atrangi Re', which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Akshay's upcoming movies also include 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj', 'Bell Bottom', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey'. Bhumi's forthcoming films include 'Badhaai Do' and 'Mr Lele'. (ANI)

