Ranveer Singh resumes shooting for his upcoming big project

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has resumed work in Mumbai after the second wave of COVID-19. On Monday morning, the 'Padmaavat' star was spotted arriving on the sets of his upcoming project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:22 IST
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has resumed work in Mumbai after the second wave of COVID-19. On Monday morning, the 'Padmaavat' star was spotted arriving on the sets of his upcoming project. The actor donned a yellow hoodie paired with red track pants. He was also sporting a hat with a face mask, owing to the safety protocols put in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An eye-witness from the shoot shared, "Ranveer has always been one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work. Clearly, with every production house vigilant about maintaining all protocols laid down by the government, it is exciting to see industry icons like Ranveer stepping out and wanting to contribute to the industry that has been plagued by the pandemic." The source added, "He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It's an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like him excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It's such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting."

Ranveer has multiple projects lined up in the pipeline. While he is all set to treat movie buffs with 'Cirkus' directed by Rohit Shetty, he is also awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama '83', which was scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. The film features his wife and actor, Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

