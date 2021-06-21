Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture with his special 'co-star'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday introduced his 'co-star' to his Instagram followers, and this time, Big B has a dog as his fellow actor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:24 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture with his special 'co-star'
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday introduced his 'co-star' to his Instagram followers, and this time, Big B has a dog as his fellow actor. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Amitabh posted a picture of him with his four-legged friend.

"My co-star at work. When he is on set the whole atmosphere changes...that is why they are man-woman's best friend," he captioned the post. Big B's post about the furry one received a lot of love from everyone.

Reacting to the picture, Big B's granddaughter Navya Nanda commented a string of red heart emojis on it. "Totally adorable," another user commented.

Amitabh is a devoted dog lover. He once had a pet dog named Shanouk, who died in 2013. Big B was extremely close to him. He had also posted many images with his beloved pet on his blog. On the work front, Amitabh has plenty of projects in his kitty. 'Chehre' and 'Brahmastra' are among them. Meanwhile, he is currently shooting for 'Goodbye' in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021