Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture with his special 'co-star'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday introduced his 'co-star' to his Instagram followers, and this time, Big B has a dog as his fellow actor. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Amitabh posted a picture of him with his four-legged friend.

"My co-star at work. When he is on set the whole atmosphere changes...that is why they are man-woman's best friend," he captioned the post. Big B's post about the furry one received a lot of love from everyone.

Reacting to the picture, Big B's granddaughter Navya Nanda commented a string of red heart emojis on it. "Totally adorable," another user commented.

Amitabh is a devoted dog lover. He once had a pet dog named Shanouk, who died in 2013. Big B was extremely close to him. He had also posted many images with his beloved pet on his blog. On the work front, Amitabh has plenty of projects in his kitty. 'Chehre' and 'Brahmastra' are among them. Meanwhile, he is currently shooting for 'Goodbye' in Mumbai. (ANI)

