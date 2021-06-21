Left Menu

BAFTA sets date for 2022 award ceremony

In 2020, BAFTA undertook a wide-ranging review and introduced changes for the 2021 film awards as part of an ongoing process of levelling the playing field for all entered films.The full timeline and eligibility details for the film awards 2022 will be announced in due course, the British Academy added.

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) on Monday announced March 13 as the date for its 2022 film awards ceremony.

The event will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One, according to a press release.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the BAFTAs were held in April this year as opposed to its traditional March date.

While there has been no confirmation of venue, the BAFTAs have been held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the past few years.

The 2021 BAFTA film awards saw Chloe Zhao win best director for ''Nomadland'' with the film's lead Frances McDormand being named best actress. Anthony Hopkins won the best actor BAFTA for ''The Father'', with Youn Yuh-Jung and Daniel Kaluuya bagging the award in the supporting acting categories. In 2020, BAFTA undertook a wide-ranging review and introduced changes for the 2021 film awards as part of an ongoing process of levelling the playing field for all entered films.

