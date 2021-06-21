Left Menu

Varun Dhawan organises virtual birthday party for Chris Pratt

It's Hollywood actor Chris Pratt's birthday today, and he has received a special wish from actor Varun Dhawan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:05 IST
Varun Dhawan organises virtual birthday party for Chris Pratt
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's Hollywood actor Chris Pratt's birthday today, and he has received a special wish from actor Varun Dhawan. Ahead of the release of Chris' 'The Tomorrow War', Varun hosted a virtual bash, wherein he can be seen cutting a birthday cake while interacting with the former.

The video of the two is shared on Amazon Prime Video's official Instagram handle. "Shukriya (thank you)," Chris can be heard saying to Varun at the end of the clip.

Fans became super excited to see the two actors interacting with each other. "OMG ! I can't beleive it," a user commented.

"So sweet of Varun," another one wrote. Speaking of 'The Tomorrow War', it is a science-fiction film, which is helmed by Chris McKay. The movie will premiere on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

