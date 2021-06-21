Left Menu

Rohit Shetty opens up about shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finished shooting for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in Cape Town, South Africa.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:07 IST
Rohit Shetty opens up about shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' amid COVID-19 pandemic
Rohit Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finished shooting for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in Cape Town, South Africa. For the unversed, Rohit has been hosting the stunt-based reality TV show for many years now. And this time, the new season was shot amid the pandemic with full COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

On Monday, Rohit took to Instagram and opened up about shooting for the show in such testing times. "A 42-day long crazy and action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds," he wrote.

"I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai," he added. The 11th season will feature participants such as Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen and Varun Sood among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021