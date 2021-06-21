Left Menu

Ram Charan resumes shoot for 'RRR'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:35 IST
South star Ram Charan on Monday resumed the shooting for filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action movie ''Rise Roar Revolt'' ('RRR') here.

The makers started the filming a day after the Telangana government decided to lift the shutdown in the state.

The film's shoot was put on hold after the state government imposed lockdown from May12 during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and shared a picture with Charan. ''Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots. Starting my day with a haircut for superstar Ram Charan for the movie #RRR directed by everyone's favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.'' Charan, 36, shared Hakim's post on his Instagram story and wrote, '''RRR' begins post lockdown 2.0.'' Scripted and directed by Rajamouli of ''Baahubali'' fame, ''RRR'' stars Charan alongside NT Rama Rao Jr.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

In the film, Charan will play Ramaraju, while NTR Jr will be seen in the role of Bheem.

''RRR' also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Earlier this year, the makers announced that the film would release theatrically on October 13. Given the pandemic, it is unclear if ''RRR'' will still come out on its original date.

