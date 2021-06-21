Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu vaccinated, says ready to be 'back on set'

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday received his jab of the coronavirus vaccine.Kemmu took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated. Vaccinated and ready to be back on set, the 38-year-old actor wrote. Last year, the actor featured in films like Malang and the direct-to-digital comedy Lootcase.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:32 IST
Kunal Kemmu vaccinated, says ready to be 'back on set'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday received his jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kemmu took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated. ''Vaccinated and ready to be back on set,'' the 38-year-old actor wrote. Kemmu, however, hasn't announced his upcoming projects yet. Last year, the actor featured in films like ''Malang'' and the direct-to-digital comedy ''Lootcase''. He also headlined the crime thriller series ''Abhay'', the second season of which was released in 2020.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021