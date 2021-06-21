Left Menu

Western Naval Command celebrates Yoga Day by organising sessions

Various asanas were demonstrated through digital platforms and replicated by the enthusiastic participants, it said.Yoga has been formally assimilated into the Navys physical fitness regime and had been found to be very beneficial to men at sea given the paucity of space on-board ships, the release stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:20 IST
Western Naval Command celebrates Yoga Day by organising sessions
  • Country:
  • India

Naval personnel and their family members at the Western Naval Command here on Monday celebrated the International Yoga Day by performing various asanas or postures which were demonstrated on digital platforms, an official release said. The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Western Naval Command (WNC), with all serving naval personnel including Defence Security Corps (DSC), Military Engineer Services (MES), Defence Civilian Employees and their family members on the theme 'Be with Yoga-Be At Home', it said.

Additionally, all sea-going units in the WNC also took part in celebrating the day by conducting Yoga sessions at the unit level, both at sea and in the harbour, with due observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

An online yoga session was conducted under the aegis of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (Western Region) for the naval community in south Mumbai with the aim to encourage all personnel and their family members to practice yoga on a regular basis for bolstering health and boosting immunity, especially in these trying times, the release said. ''Various asanas were demonstrated through digital platforms and replicated by the enthusiastic participants,'' it said.

Yoga has been formally assimilated into the Navy's physical fitness regime and had been found to be very beneficial to men at sea given the paucity of space on-board ships, the release stated. PTI ZA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021