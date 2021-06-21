Left Menu

Amit Trivedi, Varun Grover team up for Hotstar Special series 'Grahan'

Music composer Amit Trivedi and lyricist Varun Grover have come together to create two songs for the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar VIP mystery drama ''Grahan'', the streaming platform announced Monday.

Starring Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain, the series is directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.

According to the streamer, ''Chori Chori'', the first of three original songs in the show, breathes life into the endearing, old-world love story of Rishi and Manu whose lives unravel as the story progresses. Written by National Award-winning lyricist Grover, the track is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe.

Trivedi, known for his work on films like ''Dev.D'', ''Ishaqzaade'' and ''Manmarziyaan'', said this song captures and enhances different aspects of the show.

'''Grahan has an engrossing storyline along with visually-stunning scenes, and I wanted to create music that would match up to that intensity... For me, it was about creating a melody that would match up to the different moods of these characters who are all battling different demons in their life,'' the National Award-winning composer said in a statement.

Swanand Kirkire, also a National Award winner, has penned the third song in the series.

Inspired by author Satya Vyas' popular book ''Chaurasi'', ''Grahan'' is produced by Jar Pictures.

The eight-episode series is set to be released on Thursday for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

