Here's how Bollywood celebs celebrated International Yoga Day 2021

From Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to send out their best wishes to everyone on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture of him practicing. Along with it, he described yoga as the best friend of the body.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite excited to resume yoga after giving birth to her second son a few months ago. "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed 'Tashan' and 'Jab We Met'... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people," Kareena wrote on Instagram.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who has been doing yoga for years now, listed the benefits of Bhramari Pranayama. "Happy World Yoga Day . BREATHE... it's the most important function that the body performs. Breathing right helps provide oxygen to the organs to perform all the crucial processes, from cognition to digestion to strengthening the immune system," she wrote.

"So, on World Yoga Day, let's start by practicing the Bhramari Pranayama. It helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, 'Aurn). This, in turn, helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Spare a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with the Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and lowers stress, while improving concentration and alleviating anxiety," she added. Malaika Arora explained the role of yoga in her life.

"Namaste everybody! For me, it's yoga day everyday because yoga is a way of life as it has taught me so much more than I can pen down here. However, let me take this opportunity and wish all of you'll a happy International Day Of Yoga," she wrote. Neetu Kapoor celebrated Yoga Day with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara.

She took to Instagram to post pictures of the three generations doing yoga together at her home in Mumbai. "If there is one thing we have learnt in this pandemic, it's the importance of physical and mental well being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant," she wrote.

"Hence, it is no surprise, the theme of this year's, International Yoga Day 2021, is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today! We wish you a happy world yoga day," she added in the caption. Alia Bhatt got the company of her cat while she was doing yoga today. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a video of her performing different yoga asanas.

"Happy happy yoga day," she wrote alongside the clip. Actor Sara Ali Khan also loves doing yoga. She described yoga as "the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21. The idea of the day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 in the United Nations General Assembly Meeting. (ANI)

